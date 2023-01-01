Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Suitland

Go
Suitland restaurants
Toast

Suitland restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Main pic

 

C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD

4823 Allentown RD, Suitland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$6.00
More about C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD
Item pic

 

Burgers@ Apollo

4531 Telfair Boulevard, Camp Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.45
More about Burgers@ Apollo

Browse other tasty dishes in Suitland

Calamari

Waffles

Cake

Salmon

Hash Browns

Pancakes

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Suitland to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (442 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (287 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston