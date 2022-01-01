Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried rice in
Summerville
/
Summerville
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Summerville restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Carolina Crab House - Summerville
115 E 5th N St, Summerville
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$9.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Summerville
Kanji Summerville
1211 N Main Street Suite B, Summerville
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice Bowl
$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Kanji Summerville
Browse other tasty dishes in Summerville
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Avocado Rolls
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Miso Soup
Fried Pickles
Salmon
Lobsters
More near Summerville to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.7
(73 restaurants)
North Charleston
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Johns Island
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(7 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1014 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1865 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(593 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston