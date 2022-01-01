Pulled pork sandwiches in Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave
Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave
151 South Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
Pulled pork topped with house made cole slaw, onion straws and drizzled with house bbq sauce on a brioche bun
More about Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale
Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale
161 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
|Pulled Pork A la Carte - Sandwich
|$15.99
Willy's BBQ Rub.