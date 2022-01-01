Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Sunnyvale

Go
Sunnyvale restaurants
Toast

Sunnyvale restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave

151 South Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Pulled pork topped with house made cole slaw, onion straws and drizzled with house bbq sauce on a brioche bun
More about Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave
Consumer pic

 

Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale

161 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork A la Carte - Sandwich$15.99
Willy's BBQ Rub.
More about Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale
Main pic

 

Metro City Restaurant - East Duane

919 East Duane Avenue, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Pulled pork topped with house made cole slaw, onion straws and drizzled with house bbq sauce on a brioche bun
More about Metro City Restaurant - East Duane

Browse other tasty dishes in Sunnyvale

Omelettes

Avocado Sandwiches

Belgian Waffles

Burritos

Steak Sandwiches

French Toast

Tacos

Kulcha

Map

More near Sunnyvale to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston