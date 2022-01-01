Grilled chicken in Downtown Tampa
Bamboozle - Catering
516 N Tampa St, Tampa
|Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
|$0.00
Chicken sautéed with lemongrass, garlic and onion in a rich brown sauce with choice of rice.
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa
|14" BIANCA SPINACH & GRILLED CHICKEN
|$17.99
No Base Sauce, Cheese topped with our
Homemade Creamy White Sauce (Contains Egg ), Spinach, Grilled Chicken.
|28" BIANCA SPINACH & GRILLED CHICKEN
|$55.99
No Base Sauce, Cheese topped with our
Homemade Creamy White Sauce (Contains Egg ), Spinach, Grilled Chicken.
|20" BIANCA SPINACH & GRILLED CHICKEN
|$28.99
No Base Sauce, Cheese topped with our
Homemade Creamy White Sauce (Contains Egg ), spinach, Grilled Chicken.