Grilled chicken in Downtown Tampa

Downtown Tampa restaurants
Downtown Tampa restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bamboozle - Catering

516 N Tampa St, Tampa

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$0.00
Chicken sautéed with lemongrass, garlic and onion in a rich brown sauce with choice of rice.
More about Bamboozle - Catering
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza

203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" BIANCA SPINACH & GRILLED CHICKEN$17.99
No Base Sauce, Cheese topped with our
Homemade Creamy White Sauce (Contains Egg ), Spinach, Grilled Chicken.
28" BIANCA SPINACH & GRILLED CHICKEN$55.99
No Base Sauce, Cheese topped with our
Homemade Creamy White Sauce (Contains Egg ), Spinach, Grilled Chicken.
20" BIANCA SPINACH & GRILLED CHICKEN$28.99
No Base Sauce, Cheese topped with our
Homemade Creamy White Sauce (Contains Egg ), spinach, Grilled Chicken.
More about Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza

