Quesadillas in Palma Ceia
Palma Ceia restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Bahia Tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Bahia Tacos
808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa
|QUESADILLAS
|$10.05
Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese and your favorite choice of meat or veggies. Served with a side guacamole drizzled with sour cream.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)