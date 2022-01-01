Go
TERIYAKI BOX

Japanese Grill and Sushi Restaurant

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O

No reviews yet

Popular Items

S3 1 Regular Roll & 1 Maki Roll + Soup$14.00
16 Pieces of Regular Roll and Maki Roll served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.
A3. Vegetable Springrolls$2.20
G6 Mix 2 Meats$10.50
Choice of 2 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
S1 2 Regular Rolls + Soup$12.00
16 Pieces of Regular Rolls served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup
S9. Chicken Teriyaki Roll$5.00
Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce, avocado and topped with unagi sauce
A5. Chicken Gyoza (Chicken Dumplings)$3.75
Pan-fried Japanese Chicken dumplings with homemade dipping sauce
S10. Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.00
Japanese crispy shrimp, avocado and topped with unagi sauce
G4 Beef$9.50
Grilled sliced Beef with mushroom glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice
S8. California Roll$5.00
Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat and avocado
G2 Chicken$8.00
Grilled Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
Location

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O

Lawrenceville GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
