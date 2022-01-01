TERIYAKI BOX
Japanese Grill and Sushi Restaurant
1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O
Popular Items
Location
1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O
Lawrenceville GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Island Grill Duluth
Grilled Excellence in Nigerian Cuisine
Yummy Place
Come in and enjoy!
Slutty Vegan - Gwinnett
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!