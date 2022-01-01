Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Tempe

Tempe restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Philly's on Priest image

 

Philly's on Priest

1402 S Priest Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" CHEESE PIZZA$14.99
More about Philly's on Priest
Philly's on Scottsdale image

 

Philly's on Scottsdale

1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
10" CHEESE PIZZA$11.49
Additional toppings $1.35 each
More about Philly's on Scottsdale
Item pic

 

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
10" Cheese Pizza$12.00
Build your own pizza or just have it cheesey.
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
The Original Genos image

 

The Original Genos

1932 E UNIVERSITY DR, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
18" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza$22.99
Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
12" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza$13.99
Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
14" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza$16.99
Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
More about The Original Genos

