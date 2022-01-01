Cheese pizza in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Philly's on Scottsdale
Philly's on Scottsdale
1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe
|10" CHEESE PIZZA
|$11.49
Additional toppings $1.35 each
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East 8th Street, Tempe
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Build your own pizza or just have it cheesey.
More about The Original Genos
The Original Genos
1932 E UNIVERSITY DR, Tempe
|18" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.99
Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
|12" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza
|$13.99
Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
|14" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.99
Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.