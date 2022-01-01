Enchiladas in Tempe

Tempe restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Some Burros

101 E. Baseline Rd., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada$4.25
More about Some Burros
Item pic

 

Barrio Queen

31 S McClintock Dr, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Azteca Enchiladas$18.00
Delicately slow-cooked beef short rib and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Topped with our homemade green tomatillo sauce, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
More about Barrio Queen
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Enchiladas$10.95
Enchiladas (3)$10.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
35. Bean Burro Enchilada Style$9.95
Bean and cheese burrito served enchilada style. Served with Spanish Rice.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
Item pic

 

Some Burros

1314 S. Rural Rd., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada$4.25
More about Some Burros

