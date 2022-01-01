Enchiladas in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve enchiladas
Barrio Queen
31 S McClintock Dr, Tempe
|Azteca Enchiladas
|$18.00
Delicately slow-cooked beef short rib and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Topped with our homemade green tomatillo sauce, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
La Casa de Juana
1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe
|Vegetarian Enchiladas
|$10.95
|Enchiladas (3)
|$10.95
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
960 W University dr., Tempe
|35. Bean Burro Enchilada Style
|$9.95
Bean and cheese burrito served enchilada style. Served with Spanish Rice.