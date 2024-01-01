Tikka masala in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- - Tempe (University/Hardy)
960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe
|Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$15.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
|Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$16.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.