French toast in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve french toast
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Chompie's - Tempe
1160 East University Drive, Tempe
|Kid French Toast
|$5.99
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
|Classic French Toast
|$10.99
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
|Bobka French Toast
|$13.49
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream
More about Scramble - Tempe
Scramble - Tempe
1120 E. Baseline Rd #101, Tempe
|Vegan French Toast
|$11.89
French baguette hand cut and dipped in a vanilla vegan custard with a side of fresh fruit
|French Toast
|$11.89
French baguette, hand cut & dipped in vanilla custard
|Kids Vegan French Toast
|$6.29
More about Daily Jam
SANDWICHES
Daily Jam
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
|Single French Toast
|$3.75
|French Toast
|$9.75
Two thick slices of french toast served with honey butter and syrup on the side
|Kids French Toast
|$5.75
one thick french toast slice, cut into two wedges. with a dash of powdered sugar, and served with butter and syrup.