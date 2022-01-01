French toast in Tempe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Chompie's - Tempe

1160 East University Drive, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid French Toast$5.99
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
Classic French Toast$10.99
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
Bobka French Toast$13.49
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Item pic

 

Scramble - Tempe

1120 E. Baseline Rd #101, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan French Toast$11.89
French baguette hand cut and dipped in a vanilla vegan custard with a side of fresh fruit
French Toast$11.89
French baguette, hand cut & dipped in vanilla custard
Kids Vegan French Toast$6.29
More about Scramble - Tempe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Daily Jam

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Single French Toast$3.75
French Toast$9.75
Two thick slices of french toast served with honey butter and syrup on the side
Kids French Toast$5.75
one thick french toast slice, cut into two wedges. with a dash of powdered sugar, and served with butter and syrup.
More about Daily Jam

