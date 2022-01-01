Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Apple salad in
Tenafly
/
Tenafly
/
Apple Salad
Tenafly restaurants that serve apple salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tenafly Classic Diner
16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly
Avg 4.4
(3009 reviews)
Apple Quinoa Feta Salad
$7.95
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Tavlin Tenafly
7 West railroad ave, Tenafly
No reviews yet
Apple and Roasted Beet Salad
$19.00
More about Tavlin Tenafly
