Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Tenafly

Go
Tenafly restaurants
Toast

Tenafly restaurants that serve apple salad

Tenafly Classic Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Quinoa Feta Salad$7.95
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Tavlin Tenafly image

 

Tavlin Tenafly

7 West railroad ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple and Roasted Beet Salad$19.00
More about Tavlin Tenafly

Browse other tasty dishes in Tenafly

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fish Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Pretzels

Shawarma

Salmon

Map

More near Tenafly to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston