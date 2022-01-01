Go
The Village Bar image
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

The Village Bar

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

12247 Manchester Rd.

Des Peres, MO 63131

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

12247 Manchester Rd., Des Peres MO 63131

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Circle 7 Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Three Kings Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois.

Revel Kitchen Kirkwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cheeburger Cheeburger

No reviews yet

Voted Best Burger in 28 Cities ∙ World Famous Taste ∙ 50’s Style Family Dining ∙ Invent Your Own Taste ∙ 100% All-Natural Angus Beef ∙ Always Made to Order ∙ Fresh Never Frozen ∙ 25 Free Sandwich Toppings ∙ Insane Milkshakes

The Village Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston