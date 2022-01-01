Bars & Lounges
Burgers
The Village Bar
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
12247 Manchester Rd.
Des Peres, MO 63131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
12247 Manchester Rd., Des Peres MO 63131
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Circle 7 Ranch
Come in and enjoy!
Three Kings Public House
Come in and enjoy!Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois.
Revel Kitchen Kirkwood
Come in and enjoy!
Cheeburger Cheeburger
Voted Best Burger in 28 Cities ∙ World Famous Taste ∙ 50’s Style Family Dining ∙ Invent Your Own Taste ∙ 100% All-Natural Angus Beef ∙ Always Made to Order ∙ Fresh Never Frozen ∙ 25 Free Sandwich Toppings ∙ Insane Milkshakes