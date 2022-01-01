Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Tinley Park restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park

16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park

Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
6 Sticks
More about Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park
Chicken-N-Spice

9135 W 159th Street, Orland Hills

6PC MOZZARELLA STICK$5.49
6 ITALIAN BREADED MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE
20PC MOZZARELLA STICK$16.99
20 ITALIAN BREADED MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE
9PC MOZZARELLA STICK$7.69
9 ITALIAN BREADED MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE
More about Chicken-N-Spice

