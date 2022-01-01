Mozzarella sticks in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park
16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
6 Sticks
Chicken-N-Spice
9135 W 159th Street, Orland Hills
|6PC MOZZARELLA STICK
|$5.49
6 ITALIAN BREADED MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE
|20PC MOZZARELLA STICK
|$16.99
20 ITALIAN BREADED MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE
|9PC MOZZARELLA STICK
|$7.69
9 ITALIAN BREADED MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE