Burritos in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve burritos
Carlos Que Pasa
3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Big Burrito stuffed with JUST egg, refried beans, chorizo con papas, cheese & sour cream
|Burrito
|$13.00
A large flour tortilla (contains wheat) or homemade 100% gluten free tortilla, filled with your favorite Vegan protein, beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.
|Burrito GF
|$14.00
A large hand made GF tortilla filled with your favorite Vegan protein, black beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.
Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo
|Shrimp Tempura Burrito
|$9.99
tempura shrimps, carrot, avocado, cucumber and masago
|Vegetable Burrito
|$9.99
green soy bean, carrot, romaine lettuce, avocado, cucumber and asparagus
|Spicy Crab Burrito
|$10.99
spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese and masago
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Chicago Post Cafe
5658 W Central AVE, Toledo
|2 Mini Burritos
|$4.00
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Burrito Carta
|$5.20
Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of meet. Baked with red salsa and cheese
|Burrito Sancho
An extra large tortilla stuffed With your choice of filling Plus rice , beans, lettuce , sour cream, cheese and tomato. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
|Burrito Mijas
A delicious combination of whole pinto beans, rice, and choice of filling. Covered with slow roasted Red
“HOT” sauce and queso blanco. Guacamole garnish on the side.