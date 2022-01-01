Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Toledo

Go
Toledo restaurants
Toast

Toledo restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Carlos Que Pasa

3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Big Burrito stuffed with JUST egg, refried beans, chorizo con papas, cheese & sour cream
Burrito$13.00
A large flour tortilla (contains wheat) or homemade 100% gluten free tortilla, filled with your favorite Vegan protein, beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.
Burrito GF$14.00
A large hand made GF tortilla filled with your favorite Vegan protein, black beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.
More about Carlos Que Pasa
Item pic

 

Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi

3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Burrito$9.99
tempura shrimps, carrot, avocado, cucumber and masago
Vegetable Burrito$9.99
green soy bean, carrot, romaine lettuce, avocado, cucumber and asparagus
Spicy Crab Burrito$10.99
spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese and masago
More about Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Chicago Post Cafe

5658 W Central AVE, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Mini Burritos$4.00
More about Chicago Post Cafe
Item pic

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Carta$5.20
Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of meet. Baked with red salsa and cheese
Burrito Sancho
An extra large tortilla stuffed With your choice of filling Plus rice , beans, lettuce , sour cream, cheese and tomato. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
Burrito Mijas
A delicious combination of whole pinto beans, rice, and choice of filling. Covered with slow roasted Red
“HOT” sauce and queso blanco. Guacamole garnish on the side.
More about Carlos Poco Loco

Browse other tasty dishes in Toledo

Fajitas

Chili

Chopped Chicken Salad

Green Beans

Shawarma Wraps

Chicken Noodle Soup

Cupcakes

Baklava

Map

More near Toledo to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston