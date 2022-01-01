Chicken sandwiches in Tomball
Tomball restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Craft Grill - Tomball
Craft Grill - Tomball
25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL
|Spring Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, all on Texas Toast, plus one side
|Lunch Spring Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
half of regular size sandwich. Grilled Chicken, Cheddar
Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, all on Texas Toast, Fries, plus Side Cup of Soup or Side Salad
More about 2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ & Catering
2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ & Catering
11711 Spring Cypress Rd Suite I, Tomball
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.19