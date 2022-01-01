Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Tomball

Tomball restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Craft Grill - Tomball image

 

Craft Grill - Tomball

25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, all on Texas Toast, plus one side
Lunch Spring Chicken Sandwich$10.00
half of regular size sandwich. Grilled Chicken, Cheddar
Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, all on Texas Toast, Fries, plus Side Cup of Soup or Side Salad
Item pic

 

2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ & Catering

11711 Spring Cypress Rd Suite I, Tomball

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$13.19
Sizzle and Brew image

 

Sizzle and Brew

16949 N Eldridge Pkwy, Tomball

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.45
Homemade Creamy Chicken Salad seasoned with herbs, apples, raisins and walnuts with Lettuce and Tomato. Served on Sourdough or Wheat Toast. Served with Choice of 1 Side
