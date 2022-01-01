Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Tomball

Tomball restaurants
Toast

Tomball restaurants that serve waffles

Craft Grill Breakfast Club image

 

Craft Grill Breakfast Club

25219 Kuykendahl Road G150, TOMBALL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$15.99
Belgian Waffle & spicy fried chicken tenders (Add 1 egg for $1.99)
Kid Waffle$7.99
1 Belgian Waffle$7.99
More about Craft Grill Breakfast Club
Craft Grill - Tomball image

 

Craft Grill - Tomball

25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ice Cream Waffle Sundae$10.50
big enough to share, if you want to! Fluffy Belgian-style Waffle, Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Candied Pecans, Fresh Whipped Cream, with a Cherry on Top!
Chicken 'n Waffle$16.00
fluffy Belgian waffle, spicy (mild also available) Fried Chicken, Rosemary-Infused Syrup (regular pancake syrup also available)
More about Craft Grill - Tomball
Sizzle and Brew image

 

Sizzle and Brew

16949 N Eldridge Pkwy, Tomball

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Waffle$9.95
Belgian Waffle covered in fresh strawberries. Served with Whipped Cream. Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage
Pulled Pork Waffles$11.45
This Belgium Waffle topped with a pile of our slow cooked Carolina Style Pulled Pork and Caolina BBQ Sauce
Chicken and Waffles$11.95
Crispy battered chicken breast served with a thick Belgian Waffle, garnished with strawberry slices
More about Sizzle and Brew

