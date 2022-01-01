Topanga restaurants you'll love
Topanga Living Cafe
1704 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga
|Morning Magic
|$15.00
Eggs scrambled, chorizo, oaxacan cheese, potatoes, chimmicurri in a whole-wheat wrap
|Smashed Avo
|$14.00
Seeded rye, avocado, radish, fresh herbs (v)
|The Fernwood
Avocado, kale, spinach, banana, almond milk, spirulina, dates.
More about Endless Color
Endless Color
123 S Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga
|Popular items
|Baby Gems, Beet & Pistacchio
|$16.00
pickled onions, urfa bieber, goat cheese, pommegranate seeds
|Super Greens
|$20.00
Spinach, Leek, Mozzarella, Chevre, Shallots
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, baby kale, caesar salad dressing with croutons and shaved parmesan