Topanga restaurants you'll love

Topanga restaurants
Toast
  • /
  Topanga

Topanga's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Topanga restaurants

Topanga Living Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Topanga Living Cafe

1704 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Morning Magic$15.00
Eggs scrambled, chorizo, oaxacan cheese, potatoes, chimmicurri in a whole-wheat wrap
Smashed Avo$14.00
Seeded rye, avocado, radish, fresh herbs (v)
The Fernwood
Avocado, kale, spinach, banana, almond milk, spirulina, dates.
More about Topanga Living Cafe
Endless Color image

 

Endless Color

123 S Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Gems, Beet & Pistacchio$16.00
pickled onions, urfa bieber, goat cheese, pommegranate seeds
Super Greens$20.00
Spinach, Leek, Mozzarella, Chevre, Shallots
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, baby kale, caesar salad dressing with croutons and shaved parmesan
More about Endless Color
Cafe 27 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe 27

1861 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Saag rice salad$15.00
Shake and Bake$16.00
Shake$7.00
More about Cafe 27

Cappuccino

Cookies

