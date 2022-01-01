Pineapple cake in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve pineapple cake
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|ROUND COFFEE CAKE || Pineapple
|$10.00
A traditional coffee cake filled with pineapple preserves and topped with a macadamia nut coffee crumble.
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$5.00
Buttery cake baked on top of crushed pineapple then flipped right side up with a dollop of whipped cream topped with a cherry.
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
