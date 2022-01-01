Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Totowa restaurants
you'll love
/
Totowa
Totowa's top cuisines
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Must-try Totowa restaurants
Hillery Street Restaurant & Grille
142 Totowa Road Suite 6, Totowa
No reviews yet
More about Hillery Street Restaurant & Grille
Sushi Lounge Totowa
235 Route 46 West, Totowa
No reviews yet
More about Sushi Lounge Totowa
FRENCH FRIES
46 Lounge
300 US-46, Totowa
Avg 2.5
(154 reviews)
More about 46 Lounge
More near Totowa to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston