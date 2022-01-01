Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodle soup in
Towson
/
Towson
/
Chicken Noodle Soup
Towson restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup
Hannah's
215 Washington Avenue, Towson
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.00
More about Hannah's
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Ns4. Chicken Noodle Soup
$12.95
Light and delicious, shredded roasted chicken with your choice of noodles, beansprouts and seasonal fresh green Asian veggies in an aromatic clear broth
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Towson
Croissants
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Fried Rice
Shrimp Tacos
French Fries
Steamed Dumplings
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Towson to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(540 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston