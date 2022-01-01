Chicken soup in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve chicken soup
Papi's Towson
826 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$8.00
Diced chicken, black beans, cilantro, onions, red and green peppers, corn and topped with crushed crunchy tortillas.
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|Ns4. Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Light and delicious, shredded roasted chicken with your choice of noodles, beansprouts and seasonal fresh green Asian veggies in an aromatic clear broth
|S2. Chicken Lemongrass Soup (Spicy)
|$4.95
Spicy Thai hot & sour lemongrass broth with chicken (can substitute protein) fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and lime juice
|S1. Chicken Galangal Soup - Tom Kha Gai
|$4.95
Spicy Thai coconut soup with chicken (can substitute protein) galangal roots, fresh mushrooms and fresh lime juice