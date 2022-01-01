Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve chicken soup

Hannah's

215 Washington Avenue, Towson

Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.00
Papi's Towson

826 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$8.00
Diced chicken, black beans, cilantro, onions, red and green peppers, corn and topped with crushed crunchy tortillas.
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ns4. Chicken Noodle Soup$12.95
Light and delicious, shredded roasted chicken with your choice of noodles, beansprouts and seasonal fresh green Asian veggies in an aromatic clear broth
S2. Chicken Lemongrass Soup (Spicy)$4.95
Spicy Thai hot & sour lemongrass broth with chicken (can substitute protein) fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and lime juice
S1. Chicken Galangal Soup - Tom Kha Gai$4.95
Spicy Thai coconut soup with chicken (can substitute protein) galangal roots, fresh mushrooms and fresh lime juice
