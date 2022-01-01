Chicken sandwiches in Traverse City
FRENCH FRIES
Rare Bird Brewpub
229 Lake Ave, Traverse City
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Free range fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce and shredded celery, served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Free Range fried chicken breast, curry lime coleslaw, and spicy Rare Bird honey drizzle. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun