Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Traverse City

Go
Traverse City restaurants
Toast

Traverse City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Rare Bird Brewpub

229 Lake Ave, Traverse City

Avg 4.3 (1935 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Free range fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce and shredded celery, served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
Curry Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Free Range fried chicken breast, curry lime coleslaw, and spicy Rare Bird honey drizzle. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun
More about Rare Bird Brewpub
Taproot Cider House image

PIZZA

Taproot Cider House

300 E Front St, Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Organic Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Cheddar, mayo, lettuce
More about Taproot Cider House

Browse other tasty dishes in Traverse City

Black Bean Burgers

Caesar Salad

Chai Lattes

Garden Salad

Chef Salad

Hummus

Garlic Parmesan

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Traverse City to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston