Chicken pasta in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve chicken pasta
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
|Creamy Chipotle Chicken Pasta
|$0.00
Organic rigatoni, marinated chicken, asparagus, sweet peas, and bell peppers tossed in a spicy chipotle cream sauce finished with shaved parmesan and fresh cilantro. 10/10!
Slice of Brooklyn
1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township
|Chicken Marsala over House Made Pasta
|$16.95
onions, mushrooms and marsala wine served over your choice of House Made pasta
|Chicken Saltimbocca over House Made Pasta
|$16.95
egg battered and fried, spinach, prosciutto and mozzarella in a lemon garlic white wine sauce served over your choice of House made pasta
|Chicken Piccante over House Made Pasta
|$16.99
red peppers, mushrooms and capers in a white wine sauce served over your choice of House Made pasta