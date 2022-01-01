Salad wrap in Trenton
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
|Spa Tuna Salad Wrap (GFP)
|$0.00
Mayo-free tuna salad, shredded kale, cucumber, Fresno chili, zesty vegan aioli, spinach wrap
|Tuna Salad Wrap (GFP)
|$0.00
Classic tuna salad, shredded romaine hearts, carrots, onions, roasted peppers, white American cheese, spinach wrap
|Spicy Tuna Salad Wrap (GFP)
|$0.00
Sriracha Tuna salad, pepperoncini, pepper jack cheese, black olives, romaine lettuce, seasoned crouton crumble (nice crunch!), tomato wrap