Spaghetti and meatballs in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Trenton restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball
$15.00
More about Villaggio Iccara
Marsilio's Kitchen
71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
$12.95
More about Marsilio's Kitchen
