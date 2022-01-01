Chile relleno in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve chile relleno
La Chingada
110 E Pennington ST, Tucson
|SHRIMP - CHILE RELLENO
|$18.99
|CHICKPEA - CHILE RELLENO
|$17.99
|CHICKEN TINGA - CHILE RELLENO
|$17.99
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|CHILE RELLENO COMBO (#16 MEX DNR)
|$16.00
One chile relleno and two cheese enchiladas served with beans and handmade tortillas.
|CHILE RELLENO ALA CARTE
|$5.00
|CHILE RELLENO (#1 MEX DNR)
|$12.50
A fresh-roasted green chile stuffed with cheese and dipped in egg batter and fried, topped with sauce and cheese, served with rice, beans, and handmade tortillas.