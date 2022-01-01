Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve chile relleno

La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP - CHILE RELLENO$18.99
CHICKPEA - CHILE RELLENO$17.99
CHICKEN TINGA - CHILE RELLENO$17.99
More about La Chingada
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILE RELLENO COMBO (#16 MEX DNR)$16.00
One chile relleno and two cheese enchiladas served with beans and handmade tortillas.
CHILE RELLENO ALA CARTE$5.00
CHILE RELLENO (#1 MEX DNR)$12.50
A fresh-roasted green chile stuffed with cheese and dipped in egg batter and fried, topped with sauce and cheese, served with rice, beans, and handmade tortillas.
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Macaroni Salad

Cucumber Salad

Teriyaki Steaks

Pies

Cheeseburgers

Yogurt Parfaits

Brownie Cake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston