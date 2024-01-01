Chocolate cannolis in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza - Oracle
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Chocolate Cannoli
|$4.00
A Delicious Fried Pastry Shell Dipped in Chocolate! Filled With a
Sweet, Creamy Ricotta & Chocolate Chip Filling.
Magpies Gourmet Pizza - Downtown
601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson
|Chocolate Cannoli
|$4.00
A Delicious Fried Pastry Shell Dipped in Chocolate! Filled With a
Sweet, Creamy Ricotta & Chocolate Chip Filling.