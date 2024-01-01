Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cannolis in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza - Oracle

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

Chocolate Cannoli$4.00
A Delicious Fried Pastry Shell Dipped in Chocolate! Filled With a
Sweet, Creamy Ricotta & Chocolate Chip Filling.
Magpies Gourmet Pizza - Downtown

601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson

Chocolate Cannoli$4.00
A Delicious Fried Pastry Shell Dipped in Chocolate! Filled With a
Sweet, Creamy Ricotta & Chocolate Chip Filling.
PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza - East

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Chocolate Cannoli$4.00
A Delicious Fried Pastry Shell Dipped in Chocolate! Filled With a
Sweet, Creamy Ricotta & Chocolate Chip Filling.
