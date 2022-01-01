Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve brisket

Banner pic

 

Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom

11835 N Oracle Road #101, Oro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Plate$24.95
Brisket Pound$22.00
More about Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Smokin Butts BBQ

6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Plate$15.50
Sliced Smoked Brisket Plate served with your choice of two sides and
bread. Available in Lean, Cross Cut and Moist
Brisket$19.00
Smoked Beef Brisket by the pound. Available in Lean, Cross Cut
and Moist
Brisket Sandwich$10.50
Smoked Brisket Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos
on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce
More about Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
Item pic

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Brisket Taco$4.00
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco,
lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas (G) (S)
Brisket Sandwich$12.50
USDA Prime Angus Brisket, Brioche Roll
Brisket Mac & Cheese$9.50
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound image

 

Salted Pig American Barbecue

11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101, Oro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound$28.00
Simply rubbed with only salt and pepper in the Texas way to highlight the beef and smoke flavors.
More about Salted Pig American Barbecue

