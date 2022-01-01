Brisket in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve brisket
More about Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
11835 N Oracle Road #101, Oro Valley
|Brisket Plate
|$24.95
|Brisket Pound
|$22.00
More about Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Brisket Plate
|$15.50
Sliced Smoked Brisket Plate served with your choice of two sides and
bread. Available in Lean, Cross Cut and Moist
|Brisket
|$19.00
Smoked Beef Brisket by the pound. Available in Lean, Cross Cut
and Moist
|Brisket Sandwich
|$10.50
Smoked Brisket Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos
on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Single Brisket Taco
|$4.00
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco,
lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas (G) (S)
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.50
USDA Prime Angus Brisket, Brioche Roll
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$9.50