Grilled steaks in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve grilled steaks
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Grilled “Dickman’s Ugly Steak Salad
|$20.50
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, peppers, red onion, ranch dressing
More about The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch
4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson
|Grilled Strip Steak w/ Dilly Dijonnaise
|$15.00
over Yukon Gold Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, & Spinach....
gf, df, nf, soy
|Grilled Strip Steak w/ Dilly Dijonnaise
|$8.50
paleo, gf, df, nf