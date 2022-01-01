Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Tyngsboro

Tyngsboro restaurants
Tyngsboro restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mami Luz's Cafe

168 Middlesex road, Tyngsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Our Famous buttermilk crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese with a sriracha aioli served on a fresh baked croissant.
GRILLED CHICKEN BBQ SANDWICH$13.99
Grilled seasoned chicken, with caramalized onions, fresh mozzarella and cheddar cheese, smothered with bbq sauce, then finally pressed on our panini grill
More about Mami Luz's Cafe
Item pic

 

Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough

440 Middlesex Road, Tyngsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.29
A classic sandwich using only white-meat chicken breast mixed into a seasoned mayo with shredded carrots and celery.
More about Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough

