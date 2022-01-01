Chicken sandwiches in Tyngsboro
Tyngsboro restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Mami Luz's Cafe
168 Middlesex road, Tyngsboro
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.25
Our Famous buttermilk crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese with a sriracha aioli served on a fresh baked croissant.
|GRILLED CHICKEN BBQ SANDWICH
|$13.99
Grilled seasoned chicken, with caramalized onions, fresh mozzarella and cheddar cheese, smothered with bbq sauce, then finally pressed on our panini grill