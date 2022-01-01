Chicken salad in Uniontown
Uniontown restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Papa Gyros - Green
Papa Gyros - Green
3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Chicken Grecian Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
More about The Town Tavern
The Town Tavern
1840 town park blvd, Uniontown
|Full Summer Berry Salad w/grilled Chicken
|$14.99
Ohio grown spring mix, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, candied walnuts and grilled chicken breast. Suggested dressing, raspberry vinaigrette