Nachos in Uniontown

Uniontown restaurants
Uniontown restaurants that serve nachos

Papa Gyros - Green

3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Nachos$9.49
Crispy pita chips topped with homemade tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, Greek Kalamata olives, banana peppers with your choice of gyro or chicken
More about Papa Gyros - Green
The Town Tavern

1840 town park blvd, Uniontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gametime Nachos$15.99
Tortilla chips, layered with your choice of grilled chicken or beef short rib, shredded lettuce, white queso cheese, fresh pico, jalapenos, fresh chopped cilantro and fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with sour cream and salsa
More about The Town Tavern

