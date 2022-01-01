Nachos in Uniontown
Uniontown restaurants that serve nachos
Papa Gyros - Green
3939 Massillon Road, Uniontown
|Greek Nachos
|$9.49
Crispy pita chips topped with homemade tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, Greek Kalamata olives, banana peppers with your choice of gyro or chicken
The Town Tavern
1840 town park blvd, Uniontown
|Gametime Nachos
|$15.99
Tortilla chips, layered with your choice of grilled chicken or beef short rib, shredded lettuce, white queso cheese, fresh pico, jalapenos, fresh chopped cilantro and fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with sour cream and salsa