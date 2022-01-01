Patty melts in Urbandale
Urbandale restaurants that serve patty melts
The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
4810 86th Street, Urbandale
|Patty Melt
|$12.00
1/2# ground prime cooked to 145 degrees and topped with Swiss, house made 1000 Island, carmelized onion on Marble Rye.
Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar
11865 Hickman Road, Urbandale
|Patty Melt
|$0.00
Your choice of protein, topped with bacon jam, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, aged cheddar blend, cremini mushrooms with truffle oil, garlic aioli, served on basil pesto brioche bread, served with your choice of side | Recommended with our Beast Patty