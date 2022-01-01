Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Urbandale

Urbandale restaurants
Urbandale restaurants that serve patty melts

The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street

4810 86th Street, Urbandale

Patty Melt$12.00
1/2# ground prime cooked to 145 degrees and topped with Swiss, house made 1000 Island, carmelized onion on Marble Rye.
More about The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar

11865 Hickman Road, Urbandale

Patty Melt$0.00
Your choice of protein, topped with bacon jam, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, aged cheddar blend, cremini mushrooms with truffle oil, garlic aioli, served on basil pesto brioche bread, served with your choice of side | Recommended with our Beast Patty
More about Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar

