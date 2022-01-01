Quesadillas in Vail
Vail restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS
Los Amigos
400 Bridge St, Vail
|Quesadillas
|$13.25
Mixed cheese, pico de gallo with your choice of protein in flour tortillas with guacamole and sour cream
|Kid Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheese quesadilla with french fries or baby carrots
El Segundo
223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail
|Large Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
Crispy flour tortilla, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, sour cream