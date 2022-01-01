Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Vail

Vail restaurants
Vail restaurants that serve quesadillas

Los Amigos image

TACOS

Los Amigos

400 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 3.7 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$13.25
Mixed cheese, pico de gallo with your choice of protein in flour tortillas with guacamole and sour cream
Kid Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese quesadilla with french fries or baby carrots
More about Los Amigos
El Segundo image

 

El Segundo

223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Quesadilla$10.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Crispy flour tortilla, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, sour cream
More about El Segundo
The Red Lion image

 

The Red Lion

304 Bridge Street, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$25.00
Prime Black Angus Flank Steak marinated and grilled
served with bell peppers, grilled onions, and jack &
cheddar cheese on blended corn and four
tortillas with sour cream, guacamole,
salsa, lettuce, and tomatoes
on the side.
More about The Red Lion

