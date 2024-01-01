Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Valencia
/
Valencia
/
Miso Soup
Valencia restaurants that serve miso soup
SUSHI
Tokyo Sushi - Valencia
27039 McBean Pkwy, Valencia
Avg 4.4
(510 reviews)
Miso Soup, Large
$5.95
Miso Soup, Small
$1.95
More about Tokyo Sushi - Valencia
Temakitto
28126 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$2.00
Tofu & Green Onions
More about Temakitto
Browse other tasty dishes in Valencia
Turkey Clubs
Shrimp Rolls
Chicken Teriyaki
Quinoa Salad
Burritos
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Salmon
Shrimp Tempura
More near Valencia to explore
Woodland Hills
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Northridge
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Tarzana
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
Newhall
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1250 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(94 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1874 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1174 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2487 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston