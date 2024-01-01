Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Valencia

Valencia restaurants
Toast

Valencia restaurants that serve miso soup

Tokyo Sushi image

SUSHI

Tokyo Sushi - Valencia

27039 McBean Pkwy, Valencia

Avg 4.4 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup, Large$5.95
Miso Soup, Small$1.95
More about Tokyo Sushi - Valencia
Item pic

 

Temakitto

28126 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$2.00
Tofu & Green Onions
More about Temakitto

