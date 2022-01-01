Ventura American restaurants you'll love

Boatyard Pub image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Boatyard Pub

1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura

Avg 4.2 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Clam Chowder Bowl$10.49
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
Charbroiled Pub Burger$16.99
8oz handformed 100% angus chuck patty, Channel Islands sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, brioche bun.
Choice of Side: Freedom fries, garden harvest salad, cup of soup
Crispy Parmesan Beef Tacos$16.99
Angus ground chuck roasted with chiles, tomatoes, and spices. Crispy parmesan hardshells, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato
More about Boatyard Pub
Barrelhouse 101 image

 

Barrelhouse 101

545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Taphouse Burger$15.00
Ipa caramelized onions, white cheddar, rustic bacon ends
Classic Burger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion and 1000 island with your choice of cheese
The Avenue Burger$17.00
50/50 blend of ground beef and chorizo, fried egg, guacamole, cheddar $ pepperjack cheese, 3 pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion
More about Barrelhouse 101
Immigrant Son image

 

Immigrant Son

543 e main st, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Immigrant Son

