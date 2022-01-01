Ventura American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Ventura
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Boatyard Pub
1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$10.49
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
|Charbroiled Pub Burger
|$16.99
8oz handformed 100% angus chuck patty, Channel Islands sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, brioche bun.
Choice of Side: Freedom fries, garden harvest salad, cup of soup
|Crispy Parmesan Beef Tacos
|$16.99
Angus ground chuck roasted with chiles, tomatoes, and spices. Crispy parmesan hardshells, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Barrelhouse 101
545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura
|Popular items
|The Taphouse Burger
|$15.00
Ipa caramelized onions, white cheddar, rustic bacon ends
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion and 1000 island with your choice of cheese
|The Avenue Burger
|$17.00
50/50 blend of ground beef and chorizo, fried egg, guacamole, cheddar $ pepperjack cheese, 3 pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion