Croissants in Villa Park

Villa Park restaurants
Toast

Villa Park restaurants that serve croissants

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

17W615 Butterfield Rd, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1682 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Stanwich Plant Based Egg & Cheese$6.55
LeStan Croissant Donut$4.95
Croissant$2.55
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (2447 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Harvest Croissant$11.59
Chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, green onions, pecans and cranberries with lettuce and tomato.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

