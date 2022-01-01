Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bratwurst in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve bratwurst

The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Plant Based Vegan Bratwurst$3.99
More about The Egg Bistro
Wasserhund Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wasserhund Brewing Company - 1805 Laskin Road Suite 102

1805 Laskin Road Suite 102, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (807 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Bratwurst$10.00
Your choice of Guinness or Bavarian Beer bratwurst; served on
an authentic bratwurst bun with sauerkraut side and choice of
mustard (yellow, stone, or beer). Add a side of our German potato
salad for +$2.00
More about Wasserhund Brewing Company - 1805 Laskin Road Suite 102

