Fish and chips in
Vista
/
Vista
/
Fish And Chips
Vista restaurants that serve fish and chips
GRILL
Belching Beaver
302 E Broadway, Vista
Avg 4.5
(73 reviews)
Fish and Chips
$17.00
More about Belching Beaver
FRENCH FRIES
Prohibition Brewing Company
2004 E. Vista Way, Vista
Avg 4.5
(590 reviews)
Hef Battered Fish & Chips
$15.99
Beer Battered Cod / Tartar Sauce
More about Prohibition Brewing Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Vista
Caesar Salad
More near Vista to explore
Carlsbad
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Oceanside
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Encinitas
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Del Mar
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Escondido
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston