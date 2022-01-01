Fish and chips in Vista

Vista restaurants that serve fish and chips

Belching Beaver image

GRILL

Belching Beaver

302 E Broadway, Vista

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips$17.00
More about Belching Beaver
Prohibition Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Prohibition Brewing Company

2004 E. Vista Way, Vista

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hef Battered Fish & Chips$15.99
Beer Battered Cod / Tartar Sauce
More about Prohibition Brewing Company

