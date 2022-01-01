Tandoori in Voorhees
Voorhees restaurants that serve tandoori
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia
|Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)
|$19.00
Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled
(Gluten Free, Nut Free)
More about Coriander Indian Bistro
Coriander Indian Bistro
910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees
|Tandoori Chicken Lettuce Wraps * (GF)
|$9.00
Open-flame grilled tandoori chicken, onion, peppers cashew nuts.
* Contains tree-nuts
|Salmon Tandoori (GF)
|$21.00
Boneless salmon, Lime leaves, ginger, garlic, lemon pickle, mustard.
|Tandoori Jumbo Shrimp (GF)
|$21.00
Jumbo black tiger shrimp, saffron, caraway seeds, garlic, mustard oil.
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon
|Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)
|$18.00
Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled
(Gluten Free, Nut Free)