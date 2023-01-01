Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Voorhees

Go
Voorhees restaurants
Toast

Voorhees restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

Coriander Indian Bistro

910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biryani * (GF)$21.00
Basmati rice saffron flavoured, sealed with Chicken and cooked on slow fire- a rice delicacy cooked Dum Pukht style to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
* Contains tree-nuts
Lamb Biryani (GF)$23.00
Basmati rice saffron flavored, sealed with Lamb cooked on slow fire- a rice delicacy cooked "dum-pukht" style to seal the flavors in.
Served with Raita.
Vegetable Biryani (V, GF)$18.00
A vegetarian delight. Seasonal vegetables simmered in gravy & basmati rice, layer upon layer, make for a royal treat.
Served with Raita.
More about Coriander Indian Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043

700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hyderabad Mutton Biryani$20.00
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043

Browse other tasty dishes in Voorhees

Samosa

Tandoori

Chilli Chicken

Roti

Tandoori Chicken

Dosa

Gulab Jamun

Cake

Map

More near Voorhees to explore

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (593 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston