Biryani in Voorhees
Voorhees restaurants that serve biryani
More about Coriander Indian Bistro
Coriander Indian Bistro
910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees
|Chicken Biryani * (GF)
|$21.00
Basmati rice saffron flavoured, sealed with Chicken and cooked on slow fire- a rice delicacy cooked Dum Pukht style to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
* Contains tree-nuts
|Lamb Biryani (GF)
|$23.00
Basmati rice saffron flavored, sealed with Lamb cooked on slow fire- a rice delicacy cooked "dum-pukht" style to seal the flavors in.
Served with Raita.
|Vegetable Biryani (V, GF)
|$18.00
A vegetarian delight. Seasonal vegetables simmered in gravy & basmati rice, layer upon layer, make for a royal treat.
Served with Raita.