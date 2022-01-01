Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Wakefield
/
Wakefield
/
Fish And Chips
Wakefield restaurants that serve fish and chips
The Flatts - South County's Premier BBQ
501 High St, Wakefield
No reviews yet
Fish n Chips
$17.00
More about The Flatts - South County's Premier BBQ
Duck Press Kitchen & Bar
333 Main Street, Wakefield
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$22.00
haddock, remoulade, slaw
Kids Fish N Chip
$12.00
More about Duck Press Kitchen & Bar
