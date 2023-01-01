Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken wraps in
Warwick
/
Warwick
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Warwick restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Corner Market Café #19 - 19C Cafe 2055 Warwick Ave
2055 Warwick Ave, Warwick
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$6.79
More about Corner Market Café #19 - 19C Cafe 2055 Warwick Ave
Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks
745 West Shore Road, Warwickl
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00
More about Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks
