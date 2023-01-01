Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Warwick

Go
Warwick restaurants
Toast

Warwick restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Corner Market Café #19 - 19C Cafe 2055 Warwick Ave

2055 Warwick Ave, Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.79
More about Corner Market Café #19 - 19C Cafe 2055 Warwick Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks

745 West Shore Road, Warwickl

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks

Browse other tasty dishes in Warwick

Margherita Pizza

Garden Salad

Chocolate Croissants

Nachos

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Hash Browns

Fried Ravioli

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Warwick to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (221 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston