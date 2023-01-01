Washington restaurants you'll love
Rose N' Boar - Meal Prep
625 East Monroe Avenue, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Barbacoa
|$0.00
Barbacoa or beef braised with Latin spices
8oz Portion: Calories 465 Protein 52g Carbs 15g Fat 2g
Allergens: Seeds
*Pre-Order by midnight Wed for pick up on Mon.*
|Pesto Chicken
|$0.00
Creamy Pesto Chicken
*Pre-Order by midnight Wed for pick up the following Mon.*
8oz Portion: Calories 494 Protein 65g Carbs 11g Fat 27g
Allergens: N/A
|Japanese Style Garlic Steak
|$0.00
Steak with garlice and japanese style marinade
*Pre-Order by midnight Wed for pick up the following Mon.*
8oz Portion: Calories 391 Protein 50g Carbs 11g Fat 16g
Allergens: soy
Blue Rock
12567 Lee Highway, Washington
|Popular items
|Blue Rock Fried Chicken
|$21.00
Pickled Cucumbers and Marinated Honeydew, BR Hot Sauce
|Local and International Charcuterie
|$24.00
Red Eye Gravy, Pimento Dressing
|Blue Rock Private Batch Caviar
|$80.00
Bloody Butcher Hoe Cakes, Crème Fraîche