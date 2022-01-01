Wayne bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Wayne

Great American Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great American Pub

4 West Ave,, Wayne

Avg 4 (628 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Palm Beach Salad$17.00
Crab, shrimp, avocado, tomato, hard cooked egg and honey vinaigrette
The Impossible Cheeseburger$14.00
Caramelized onions and cheddar on sweet potato roll
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$12.00
Spicy Ketchup
More about Great American Pub
Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar image

 

Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar

133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
calamari agrodolce$18.00
Hot & sweet peppers, sun dried tomato, olives, honey reduction 
kale caesar$10.00
Crouton, Parmigiano, blackpepper 
rigatoni alla vodka$20.00
Prosciutto, peas,onion,pink cream sauce 
More about Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne

Avg 4.4 (1325 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Artichokes$13.50
Cornmeal and rice flour dusted, marinated long stem artichoke hearts, lemon-caper aioli.
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine hearts, grana padano cheese, croutons.
Mozzarella Bites$14.00
Narragansett mozzarella, panko breaded and fried. Served with our marinara.
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

