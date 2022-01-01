Wayne bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Wayne
More about Great American Pub
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great American Pub
4 West Ave,, Wayne
|Popular items
|Palm Beach Salad
|$17.00
Crab, shrimp, avocado, tomato, hard cooked egg and honey vinaigrette
|The Impossible Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Caramelized onions and cheddar on sweet potato roll
|Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
|$12.00
Spicy Ketchup
More about Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar
Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar
133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne
|Popular items
|calamari agrodolce
|$18.00
Hot & sweet peppers, sun dried tomato, olives, honey reduction
|kale caesar
|$10.00
Crouton, Parmigiano, blackpepper
|rigatoni alla vodka
|$20.00
Prosciutto, peas,onion,pink cream sauce
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne
|Popular items
|Crispy Artichokes
|$13.50
Cornmeal and rice flour dusted, marinated long stem artichoke hearts, lemon-caper aioli.
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine hearts, grana padano cheese, croutons.
|Mozzarella Bites
|$14.00
Narragansett mozzarella, panko breaded and fried. Served with our marinara.