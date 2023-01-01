Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Wellesley Hills

Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve apple salad

CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park

55 William Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harvest Apple, Chicken & Almond Salad Wrap$9.99
Granny Smith Apples. Chicken Salad, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato.
Served with House Chips
More about CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park
Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple & Cranberry Salad$10.95
Spring Mix, Romaine, Green Apple, Cranberries, Red Onion, Pepitas, Goat Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette, Hemp Seeds, Micro Greens.
More about Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

