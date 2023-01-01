Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Wellesley Hills

Wellesley Hills restaurants
Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad$7.95
Curry Chicken Salad, Grapes, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
More about Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
Item pic

 

CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park

55 William Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Curry (DF, GF)$0.00
Thai Chicken Curry (DF, GF);
Slow-simmered chicken, brown rice, red and green peppers and bamboo shoots in a lemongrass and coriander-infused chicken stock with red curry, ginger and chopped scallions.
More about CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park

