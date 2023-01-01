Tacos in Wellesley Hills
Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve tacos
More about Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley
Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley
93 Worcester Street, Wellesley
|Southwest Steak Tacos
|$7.95
Southwest Seasoned Beef, Corn Salsa, Valentina Crema, Cotija, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)
|$8.95
2 Torched Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Chopped Bacon, Cotija, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, Microgreens.
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)
|$7.95
2 Torched Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Chopped Breakfast Sausage, Cotija, Mozzarella, Valentina Crema, Microgreens, Southwest Dust.
More about Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
100 Worcester Street, Wellesley
|Turmeric Cauliflower Tacos
|$7.95
Turmeric Tempura Cauliflower, Black Garlic, Kale, Red Cabbage, Pineapple Salsa, Sriracha, Hemp Hearts, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$7.95
Grilled Shrimp, Cajun Dust, Mango Slaw, Cilantro Aioli, Corn Tortillas, Microgreens, Hemp Seeds.
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$7.95
Chipotle Taco Chicken, Mango Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado Chili Vinaigrette, Corn Tortillas, Microgreens.