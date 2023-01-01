Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Wellesley Hills

Wellesley Hills restaurants
Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley

93 Worcester Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Steak Tacos$7.95
Southwest Seasoned Beef, Corn Salsa, Valentina Crema, Cotija, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)$8.95
2 Torched Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Chopped Bacon, Cotija, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, Microgreens.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)$7.95
2 Torched Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Chopped Breakfast Sausage, Cotija, Mozzarella, Valentina Crema, Microgreens, Southwest Dust.
More about Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turmeric Cauliflower Tacos$7.95
Turmeric Tempura Cauliflower, Black Garlic, Kale, Red Cabbage, Pineapple Salsa, Sriracha, Hemp Hearts, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$7.95
Grilled Shrimp, Cajun Dust, Mango Slaw, Cilantro Aioli, Corn Tortillas, Microgreens, Hemp Seeds.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$7.95
Chipotle Taco Chicken, Mango Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado Chili Vinaigrette, Corn Tortillas, Microgreens.
More about Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

