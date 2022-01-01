Clams in Wells
Wells restaurants that serve clams
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
|Bowl of Clam Chowder (16oz)
|$11.99
a 16oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in a rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper.
|Fried Clam Strip Roll
|$16.79
clam strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and tartar sauce on the side
Litchfields Bar and Grill
2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$6.00
Traditional, creamy New England style clam chowder with chopped clams and tender chunks of potatoes.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Catch
134 Harbor Rd, Wells
|Bowl of Clam Chowder
|$8.99
|Cup of Clam Chowder
|$5.99
Tender sea clams in a rich, roux-thickened fish stock with tempered light cream, diced potatoes, rendered salt pork and sautéed onions.