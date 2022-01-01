Clams in Wells

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Clam Chowder (16oz)$11.99
a 16oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in a rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper.
Fried Clam Strip Roll$16.79
clam strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and tartar sauce on the side
More about Billy's Chowder House
Clam Chowder Cup image

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder Cup$6.00
Traditional, creamy New England style clam chowder with chopped clams and tender chunks of potatoes.
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill
Cup of Clam Chowder image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Catch

134 Harbor Rd, Wells

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl of Clam Chowder$8.99
Cup of Clam Chowder$5.99
Tender sea clams in a rich, roux-thickened fish stock with tempered light cream, diced potatoes, rendered salt pork and sautéed onions.
More about Fisherman’s Catch
STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE image

GRILL

STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE

52 Post Rd, Wells

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Clam Chowder$5.75
Served with 1 westminster chowder crackers
More about STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE

