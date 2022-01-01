Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Wells

Wells restaurants
Wells restaurants that serve salmon

Billy's Chowder House image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Chowder House

216 Mile Road, Wells

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Salmon$26.29
sustainable maine salmon filet baked with garlic & herbs & extra virgin olive oil. served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Billy's Chowder House
Varano's Italian Restaurant image

 

Varano's Italian Restaurant

60 Mile Road, Wells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$29.50
GRILLED SALMON WITH A MANGO MUSTARD GLAZE, GARLIC & HERB RICE AND SEASONAL VEGETABLE
(GF)
More about Varano's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Litchfields Bar and Grill

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$24.00
An 8oz filet of chargrilled North Atlantic salmon smothered in garlic butter. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Litchfields Bar and Grill

