Salmon in Wells
Wells restaurants that serve salmon
More about Billy's Chowder House
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Chowder House
216 Mile Road, Wells
|Baked Salmon
|$26.29
sustainable maine salmon filet baked with garlic & herbs & extra virgin olive oil. served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Varano's Italian Restaurant
Varano's Italian Restaurant
60 Mile Road, Wells
|Salmon
|$29.50
GRILLED SALMON WITH A MANGO MUSTARD GLAZE, GARLIC & HERB RICE AND SEASONAL VEGETABLE
(GF)